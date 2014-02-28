Sonic announces opening of new location in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y.–Sonic has officially announced that it will
open a new location in the Capital Region.
The Senior Director of Franchise Sales in the Northeast,
Lori Osley, said they are meeting with potential franchise owners to pinpoint
an exact location.
Osley told News10 that there has been a high demand for
Sonic in this area thanks to increased media exposure.
Sonic is currently located in 44 states with 3,500 locations
across the nation. Specific details about how long it could take until we see
one here have not been determined.