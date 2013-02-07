Travelers should prepare for storm

ALBANY, N.Y. – With a major winter storm bearing down on the Northeast, several airlines are warning travelers to prepare for the possibility of flight cancellations, diversions, and delays Friday at Albany International Airport.

Matt Deford, who flew into Albany late Wednesday for a business meeting in Voorheesville, was hoping the weather would not keep him from flying home to Texas.

“Not a whole lot I can do,” Deford said while waiting for his luggage. “If I have to, I'll enjoy it. I brought warm clothes. I might go play in the snow, which I rarely ever get to do.”

Delta and Southwest Airlines had already issued a storm warning Wednesday for Albany International and numerous other airports in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Additional airlines may issue a warning as the storm approaches.

Some parts of the Northeast were bracing for up to 30 inches of snow.

To check the status of your flight to or from Albany Airport visit: http://www.albanyairport.com/arrivals_departures.php