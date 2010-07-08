Vets: Don’t forget pets during heat wave

By MARK O'BRIEN

ALBANY, NY — Veterinarians say just after sunset is the perfect time to take your pets for a walk during a heat wave since it doesn't take very long for the daytime's extreme temperatures to take a toll on cats, dogs and other animals, especially when the warning signs that something's wrong are not as obvious.

That's something Jen Pursley said she knows all too well, as she walked three dogs in Albany 's Washington Park .

“They're definitely ready to go home now,” she said. Pursley used to work as a veterinary technician, but she said these days, she has little choice but take dogs out for a walk on hot days since she runs her own dog-walking business.

“The ones that can handle it, we go out for as long as they can handle,” she explained. “The ones that don't, we give them lots of ice cubes back inside.”

Dr. Matt Brunke of Shaker Veterinary Hospital said what many people don't realize is that pets cannot cool off by sweating like humans do.

“Dogs can only pant to give off feet,” he said, adding that pets do give off some heat through the pads on their feet. “So the big hairy dogs or even the short-haired ones can't cool off nearly as rapidly as we can.”

That's why the hospital makes use of a kiddie-pool in its backyard underneath plenty of shade. The dogs also get plenty of water to drink.

“Believe it or not, some clients bring them here just for that because they don't have air conditioning at home,” said Cathye Knouse, the supervisor for the vet's daycare and obedience programs. “So, they bring them here to keep them cool.”

Dr. Brunke said the vet averages one heat-related case a week. Already this summer, one case was so severe that a dog was suffering from seizures, he said.

But dogs aren't the only ones who can suffer; so can cats and even farm animals, said Brad Shear of the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society.

“You don't normally see a cat panting,” Shear added. “If you see a cat get to the point where it's panting heavily, it's probably already getting near heat exhaustion.

It's why experts recommend people care for their pets like they would their own child. Joanie Pawlowicz of Watervliet limits the amount of time her 11-year-old Lhasa Apso named ” Coco ” spends outside.

“I only leave her out for 15 minutes per day,” she said underneath a shady tree at the city's Mayor James Cavanaugh Hudson Shores Park on Wednesday evening. “[I] make sure she has lots of ice in her bowl [and stays] well hydrated.”

Something else to keep in mind, vets say that shorter-nosed dogs—such as Bulldogs, Boxers and Pekingese—don't fair as well in the heat because they pant less efficiently than longer-nosed dogs. And as always, be sure to be in close contact with your vet.