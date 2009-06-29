Capital Region Public Pools

NOTE: Due to flooding, Lansing Pool in Cohoes is closed until further notice.
Albany City Pools:
Open: June 26, 2009 through September 7, 2009
Krank Park Spray Pool
65 First Avenue
General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Lower Lincoln Park Pool
Eagle Street and Morton Avenue
General Public Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Mater Christi Pool
New Scotland Avenue – Across from Holy Names Campus
General Public Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
North Albany Spray Pool
North First Street
General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sheridan and Dove Spray Pool
Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street
General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Swinburne Spray Pool
Clinton Avenue and Manning Boulevard
General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Westland Hills Pool
Colvin Avenue – at Central, Austin, and Lincoln General
General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Upper Lincoln Spray Pool
Morton and Delaware Avenue
General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For further information you may call the Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 or the Swim Albany Hotline at (518) 472-1200.
Schenectady City Pools:
Central Park Pool
Located in Central Park
Open Sunday – Saturday
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Street Pool
Located on Front St.
Open Sunday – Saturday
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
There is a fee of $1.25 for children and $3.00 for adults to use this pool.
Hillhurst Pool
Located on Campbell Street
Open Monday – Friday
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Quackenbush Pool
Located on Forest Rd.
Open Monday – Friday
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
OPENS JUNE 30
Saratoga Springs Pools:
There are two public pools in Saratoga Spa State Park: Victoria Pool and Peerless Pool Complex.
Each charge a nominal admission fee.
Victoria Pool & Peerless Pool
Hours June 28 – September 1 (Labor Day)
Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Weekends: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.