Capital Region Public Pools

NOTE: Due to flooding, Lansing Pool in Cohoes is closed until further notice.

Albany City Pools:

Open: June 26, 2009 through September 7, 2009

Krank Park Spray Pool

65 First Avenue

General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lower Lincoln Park Pool

Eagle Street and Morton Avenue

General Public Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mater Christi Pool

New Scotland Avenue – Across from Holy Names Campus

General Public Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

North Albany Spray Pool

North First Street

General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sheridan and Dove Spray Pool

Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street

General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Swinburne Spray Pool

Clinton Avenue and Manning Boulevard

General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westland Hills Pool

Colvin Avenue – at Central, Austin, and Lincoln General

General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Upper Lincoln Spray Pool

Morton and Delaware Avenue

General Public Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For further information you may call the Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 or the Swim Albany Hotline at (518) 472-1200.

Schenectady City Pools:

Central Park Pool

Located in Central Park

Open Sunday – Saturday

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Street Pool

Located on Front St.

Open Sunday – Saturday

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

There is a fee of $1.25 for children and $3.00 for adults to use this pool.

Hillhurst Pool

Located on Campbell Street

Open Monday – Friday

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Quackenbush Pool

Located on Forest Rd.

Open Monday – Friday

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

OPENS JUNE 30

Saratoga Springs Pools:

There are two public pools in Saratoga Spa State Park: Victoria Pool and Peerless Pool Complex.

Each charge a nominal admission fee.

Victoria Pool & Peerless Pool

Hours June 28 – September 1 (Labor Day)

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Weekends: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.