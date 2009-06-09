Fire closes Niskayuna elementary school Tues.

Birchwood Elementary School in Niskayuna will be closed Tuesday due to fire that happened there Monday afternoon.

School officials are saying the fire was contained to a crawl space. Information NEWS10 received said it was apparently started in a pipe around 4:00pm while contractors were working on the building.

Further word from school officials say the closure Tuesday will give them enough time to get the building ready to resume its regular schedule of classes on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the Schenectady Jewish Community Center Kid's Time or After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) says they will remain open for students of Birchwood Elementary School that are already enrolled in the center's after school programs from 8:30am to 6:00pm.